Campana leads Inter Miami against Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC (5-2-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (3-6-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Inter Miami CF +150, Atlanta United FC +165, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Leonardo Campana leads Inter Miami into a matchup with Atlanta United fresh off of a two-goal performance against the Columbus Crew.

Miami is 3-4-0 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami is 3-1-0 when it scores two goals.

United is 3-1-3 in Eastern Conference games. Giorgos Giakoumakis leads the second-ranked scoring team in the league with five goals. United has scored 19.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campana has scored two goals for Miami. Franco Negri has one goal and one assist.

Giakoumakis has scored five goals for United. Thiago Almada has five goals and four assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Miami: Averaging 0.9 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.9 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Nick Marsman (injured).

United: Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured), Erik Lopez (injured), Thiago Almada (injured), Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured), Quentin Westberg (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .