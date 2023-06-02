Inter Miami brings losing streak into game against D.C. United

DC United (5-6-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (5-10-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Inter Miami CF +148, DC United +170, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami aims to end a four-game losing streak when it plays D.C. United.

Miami is 5-7-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 3-8 record in matches decided by one goal.

United is 4-6-4 in Eastern Conference games. United is 4-0-0 when it scores three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has three goals and one assist for Miami. Josef Martinez has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Christian Benteke has scored seven goals and added one assist for United. Lewis O’Brien has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 3-7-0, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Rodolfo Pizarro (injured), Jean Mota (injured).

United: Ruan (injured), Mohanad Jeahze (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Taxiarchis Fountas (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .