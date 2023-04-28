Inter Miami looks to break losing streak in matchup with Dallas

FC Dallas (2-2-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-4-0, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Inter Miami CF +123, FC Dallas +213, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami looks to end a four-game skid when it hosts Dallas.

Miami is 2-1-0 at home. Miami has a 0-3 record in matches decided by one goal.

Dallas is 0-1-1 in road games. Dallas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with eight goals led by Jesus Ferreira with three.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sergey Krivtsov has one goal for Miami. Shanyder Borgelin has one goal.

Ferreira has scored three goals for Dallas. Alan Velasco has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Miami: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Dallas: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured), Noah Allen (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Shanyder Borgelin (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Gregore (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Isaiah Parker (injured), Ema Twumasi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .