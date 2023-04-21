Inter Miami tries to end road losing streak in game against the Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami CF (2-5-0, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-3-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Houston -111, Inter Miami CF +284, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami visits the Houston Dynamo looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

The Dynamo are 3-0-0 in home games. Hector Herrera leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with two. The Dynamo have scored nine goals.

Miami is 0-3-0 on the road. Miami is ninth in the league allowing only eight goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herrera has two goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Tate Schmitt has one goal.

Franco Negri has scored one goal with one assist for Miami. Robert Thomas Taylor has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Dynamo: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Miami: Averaging 0.9 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Brad Smith (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured), Hector Herrera (injured).

Miami: Noah Allen (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Corentin Jean (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .