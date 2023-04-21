AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Inter Miami tries to end road losing streak in game against the Houston Dynamo

By The Associated PressApril 21, 2023 GMT

Inter Miami CF (2-5-0, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-3-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -111, Inter Miami CF +284, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami visits the Houston Dynamo looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

The Dynamo are 3-0-0 in home games. Hector Herrera leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with two. The Dynamo have scored nine goals.

Miami is 0-3-0 on the road. Miami is ninth in the league allowing only eight goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herrera has two goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Tate Schmitt has one goal.

Franco Negri has scored one goal with one assist for Miami. Robert Thomas Taylor has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Dynamo: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Miami: Averaging 0.9 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Brad Smith (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured), Hector Herrera (injured).

Sports

  • Curry scores 36, Warriors beat Kings 114-97 without Green

  • Embiid gets late block as Maxey, 76ers take 3-0 lead on Nets

  • Harden ejected, but not Embiid for groin-area shots to Nets

  • Booker has 45 points, Suns top Leonard-less Clippers 129-124

    • Miami: Noah Allen (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Corentin Jean (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.