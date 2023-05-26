The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

CF Montreal takes home winning streak into matchup against Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF (5-8-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (5-8-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Montreal -113, Inter Miami CF +293, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts Inter Miami aiming to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

Montreal is 4-5-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal is 4-0-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

Miami is 5-5-0 in conference play. Miami is eighth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 17 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Miami won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has scored three goals for Montreal. Chinonso Offor has two goals over the past 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has three goals and one assist for Miami. Josef Martinez has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 5-5-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Miami: 3-7-0, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

Miami: Rodolfo Pizarro (injured), Jean Mota (injured), David Ruiz (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Sergey Krivtsov (injured), Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .