Inter Miami takes win streak into match with Nashville

Inter Miami CF (5-6-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (5-3-4, third in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Nashville SC -152, Inter Miami CF +414, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami seeks to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against Nashville.

Nashville is 4-1-2 at home. Nashville has a 3-0-0 record in games it scores two goals.

Miami is 1-4-0 in road games. Miami is eighth in the MLS giving up only 12 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has six goals and four assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has two goals over the last 10 games.

Josef Martinez has three goals for Miami. Leonardo Campana has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

Miami: 4-6-0, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Walker Zimmerman (injured), Nick Depuy (injured).

Miami: Shanyder Borgelin (injured), Rodolfo Pizarro (injured), Jean Mota (injured), Sergey Krivtsov (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .