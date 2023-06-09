Inter Miami seeks to stop losing streak in matchup with the New England Revolution

Inter Miami CF (5-11-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (7-3-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New England -185, Inter Miami CF +467, Draw +331; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami looks to break a five-game skid with a win against the New England Revolution.

The Revolution are 4-2-6 against conference opponents. The Revolution are 4-1 in games decided by one goal.

Miami is 5-8-0 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami has a 0-3-0 record in games it scores a single goal.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Miami won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Wood has scored five goals and added three assists for the Revolution. Emmanuel Boateng has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Josef Martinez has scored three goals and added one assist for Miami. David Ruiz has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 3-2-5, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Miami: 3-7-0, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Damian Rivera (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Maciel (injured), Henry Kessler (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured).

Miami: Gregore (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Rodolfo Pizarro (injured), Jean Mota (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .