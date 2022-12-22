Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Johnston 82, Waukee 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. Estherville Lincoln Central, ppd.
Charles City vs. Riceville, ccd.
Grand View Christian vs. GMG, Garwin, ccd.
Iowa City West vs. Marion, ppd.
New Hampton vs. Kee, Lansing, ccd.
Rock Valley vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 3rd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Southeast Polk vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
St. Albert, Council Bluffs vs. Atlantic, ppd.
Underwood vs. Missouri Valley, ppd.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Independence, ppd.
West Hancock, Britt vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd. to Jan 14th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/