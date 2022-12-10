AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

December 10, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 60, Ogden 44

Ankeny 64, Ames 50

Ankeny Christian Academy 53, Lamoni 34

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 51

Ballard 48, Boone 38

Belle Plaine 44, Sigourney 39

Bettendorf 45, Pleasant Valley 41

Bishop Garrigan 64, Eagle Grove 61

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Western Christian 62

Burlington Notre Dame 58, Danville 39

Camanche 47, Beckman, Dyersville 35

Cedar Rapids Xavier 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 50

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 113, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35

Central City 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, North Scott, Eldridge 47

Charles City 62, Decorah 54

Collins-Maxwell 83, Meskwaki Settlement School 15

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 34

Creston 79, Atlantic 75, OT

Crestwood, Cresco 67, Waukon 58

Davenport, West 69, Davenport, Central 64

Denison-Schleswig 75, Harlan 51

Des Moines, Lincoln 66, Des Moines, Hoover 49

Dubuque, Senior 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 30

Dunkerton 98, Riceville 41

Earlham 64, Woodward Academy 24

East Mills 66, Stanton 61

Easton Valley 38, Midland, Wyoming 37

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79, Eldon Cardinal 23

Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 60

Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Wahlert, Dubuque 31

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73, CAM, Anita 71, 2OT

    • Fairfield 51, Fort Madison 33

    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Belmond-Klemme 18

    Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Trinity Christian High School 31

    Gladbrook-Reinbeck 82, AGWSR, Ackley 35

    Glenwood 73, Clarinda 47

    Glidden-Ralston 46, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 32

    Grundy Center 66, South Hardin 60

    H-L-V, Victor 39, Colfax-Mingo 34

    Humboldt 93, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50

    Indianola 63, Oskaloosa 36

    Iowa City West 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 40

    Iowa Falls-Alden 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36

    Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, English Valleys, North English 39

    Johnston 73, Urbandale 42

    Keota 70, Tri-County, Thornburg 20

    Kingsley-Pierson 53, Ridge View 43

    Knoxville 80, Davis County, Bloomfield 75

    Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52, Red Oak 41

    Lewis Central 80, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46

    Lynnville-Sully 65, North Mahaska, New Sharon 62

    MFL-Mar-Mac 91, Postville 31

    Madrid 79, Woodward-Granger 46

    Marion 61, South Tama County, Tama 49

    Marshalltown 72, Mason City 50

    Montezuma 66, B-G-M 38

    Monticello 56, Bellevue 45

    Moravia 67, Diagonal 28

    Mount Ayr 69, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50

    Mount Pleasant 55, Keokuk 27

    Mount Vernon 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 35

    Murray 51, Orient-Macksburg 35

    Muscatine 68, Clinton 62

    Nevada 64, West Marshall, State Center 33

    New London 87, Holy Trinity 66

    Newell-Fonda 94, East Sac County 53

    Newton 65, Dallas Center-Grimes 54

    Nodaway Valley 67, Wayne, Corydon 35

    North Butler, Greene 40, Saint Ansgar 30

    North Linn, Troy Mills 58, Alburnett 56

    North Polk, Alleman 53, Gilbert 44

    Norwalk 54, Pella Christian 40

    OA-BCIG 73, West Monona 52

    Okoboji, Milford 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47

    Pella 49, Grinnell 24

    Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51, Cedar Rapids, Washington 33

    River Valley, Correctionville 53, MVAOCOU 47

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Sioux City, North 25

    Shenandoah 81, Essex 47

    Sidney 73, Griswold 38

    Sioux Center 77, Sheldon 44

    Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, Manson Northwest Webster 40

    Sioux City, East 78, Sioux City, West 48

    South Central Calhoun 75, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58

    South Hamilton, Jewell 68, Saydel 46

    Spirit Lake 90, Storm Lake 68

    Treynor 61, Logan-Magnolia 18

    Tri-Center, Neola 69, IKM-Manning 55

    Tripoli 83, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57

    Union Community, LaPorte City 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53

    Unity Christian, Ill. 48, Pathway Christian 38

    Valley, West Des Moines 56, Ankeny Centennial 51

    Van Meter 49, Pleasantville 34

    WACO, Wayland 86, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Oelwein 52

    Waterloo Christian School 71, Clarksville 55

    Waterloo, East 79, Fort Dodge 43

    Waukee 75, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54

    Waukee Northwest 78, Southeast Polk 40

    Waverly-Shell Rock 74, New Hampton 41

    West Bend-Mallard 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 26

    West Branch 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56

    West Delaware, Manchester 74, Benton Community 51

    West Liberty 71, Tipton 59

    Westwood, Sloan 74, Woodbury Central, Moville 42

    Wilton 76, Regina, Iowa City 42

    Winterset 59, Carlisle 44

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Akron-Westfield vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Dec 12th.

    Boyden-Hull vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 10th.

    ___

