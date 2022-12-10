Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 60, Ogden 44
Ankeny 64, Ames 50
Ankeny Christian Academy 53, Lamoni 34
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 51
Ballard 48, Boone 38
Belle Plaine 44, Sigourney 39
Bettendorf 45, Pleasant Valley 41
Bishop Garrigan 64, Eagle Grove 61
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Western Christian 62
Burlington Notre Dame 58, Danville 39
Camanche 47, Beckman, Dyersville 35
Cedar Rapids Xavier 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 50
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 113, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35
Central City 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, North Scott, Eldridge 47
Charles City 62, Decorah 54
Collins-Maxwell 83, Meskwaki Settlement School 15
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 34
Creston 79, Atlantic 75, OT
Crestwood, Cresco 67, Waukon 58
Davenport, West 69, Davenport, Central 64
Denison-Schleswig 75, Harlan 51
Des Moines, Lincoln 66, Des Moines, Hoover 49
Dubuque, Senior 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 30
Dunkerton 98, Riceville 41
Earlham 64, Woodward Academy 24
East Mills 66, Stanton 61
Easton Valley 38, Midland, Wyoming 37
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79, Eldon Cardinal 23
Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 60
Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Wahlert, Dubuque 31
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73, CAM, Anita 71, 2OT
Fairfield 51, Fort Madison 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Belmond-Klemme 18
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Trinity Christian High School 31
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 82, AGWSR, Ackley 35
Glenwood 73, Clarinda 47
Glidden-Ralston 46, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 32
Grundy Center 66, South Hardin 60
H-L-V, Victor 39, Colfax-Mingo 34
Humboldt 93, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50
Indianola 63, Oskaloosa 36
Iowa City West 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 40
Iowa Falls-Alden 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36
Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, English Valleys, North English 39
Johnston 73, Urbandale 42
Keota 70, Tri-County, Thornburg 20
Kingsley-Pierson 53, Ridge View 43
Knoxville 80, Davis County, Bloomfield 75
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52, Red Oak 41
Lewis Central 80, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46
Lynnville-Sully 65, North Mahaska, New Sharon 62
MFL-Mar-Mac 91, Postville 31
Madrid 79, Woodward-Granger 46
Marion 61, South Tama County, Tama 49
Marshalltown 72, Mason City 50
Montezuma 66, B-G-M 38
Monticello 56, Bellevue 45
Moravia 67, Diagonal 28
Mount Ayr 69, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50
Mount Pleasant 55, Keokuk 27
Mount Vernon 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 35
Murray 51, Orient-Macksburg 35
Muscatine 68, Clinton 62
Nevada 64, West Marshall, State Center 33
New London 87, Holy Trinity 66
Newell-Fonda 94, East Sac County 53
Newton 65, Dallas Center-Grimes 54
Nodaway Valley 67, Wayne, Corydon 35
North Butler, Greene 40, Saint Ansgar 30
North Linn, Troy Mills 58, Alburnett 56
North Polk, Alleman 53, Gilbert 44
Norwalk 54, Pella Christian 40
OA-BCIG 73, West Monona 52
Okoboji, Milford 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47
Pella 49, Grinnell 24
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51, Cedar Rapids, Washington 33
River Valley, Correctionville 53, MVAOCOU 47
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Sioux City, North 25
Shenandoah 81, Essex 47
Sidney 73, Griswold 38
Sioux Center 77, Sheldon 44
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, Manson Northwest Webster 40
Sioux City, East 78, Sioux City, West 48
South Central Calhoun 75, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58
South Hamilton, Jewell 68, Saydel 46
Spirit Lake 90, Storm Lake 68
Treynor 61, Logan-Magnolia 18
Tri-Center, Neola 69, IKM-Manning 55
Tripoli 83, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57
Union Community, LaPorte City 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53
Unity Christian, Ill. 48, Pathway Christian 38
Valley, West Des Moines 56, Ankeny Centennial 51
Van Meter 49, Pleasantville 34
WACO, Wayland 86, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Oelwein 52
Waterloo Christian School 71, Clarksville 55
Waterloo, East 79, Fort Dodge 43
Waukee 75, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54
Waukee Northwest 78, Southeast Polk 40
Waverly-Shell Rock 74, New Hampton 41
West Bend-Mallard 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 26
West Branch 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56
West Delaware, Manchester 74, Benton Community 51
West Liberty 71, Tipton 59
Westwood, Sloan 74, Woodbury Central, Moville 42
Wilton 76, Regina, Iowa City 42
Winterset 59, Carlisle 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Boyden-Hull vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 10th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/