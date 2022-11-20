No. 1 Gamecocks need OT to beat No. 2 Stanford 76-71

Stanford guard Haley Jones, left, shoots while defended by South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Stanford guard Haley Jones, left, shoots while defended by South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, Aliyah Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, and No. 1 and defending champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 on Sunday in a dramatic early-season showdown.

Victaria Saxton missed both free throws with 24.3 seconds left but a jump ball moments later gave possession to the Gamecocks (4-0). Stanford got another chance with 10 seconds left after Agnes Emma-Nnopu’s steal but Haley Jones couldn’t get the ball inbounds before a 5-second violation.

Stanford (5-1) then blew another opportunity, receiving a technical with 3.4 seconds left after calling a timeout in the backcourt it didn’t have.

Cameron Brink scored Stanford’s first four points of overtime and finished with 25 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots but fouled out trying to swat a shot with three minutes remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stanford managed just seven fourth-quarter points.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 71, NO. 3 TEXAS 63

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 19 points to helpLouisville beat Texas in the consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis, sending the Longhorns to their second straight loss in the tournament.

Morgan Jones and Hailey Van Lith each added 18 points for the Cardinals (4-1), who pulled away in the fourth quarter to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

Aaliyah Moore had 19 points and eight rebounds while drawing multiple charges to lead Texas (1-3), which lost for the third time this week and is off to the program’s worst start in nearly a quarter-century.

NO. 5 UCONN 91, NO. 10 N.C. STATE 69

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 32 points to give UConn a win over North Carolina State.

The game started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. She was taken off on a stretcher, and was waving and smiling. The game was delayed 10 minutes.

UConn (3-0) scored the first nine points of the game en route to a 23-13 lead after one quarter. Fudd had 11 points in the period and 22 at the half as the Huskies led 40-33.

Diamond Johnson kept the Wolfpack (4-1) in the game with 13 points in the opening 20 minutes and finished with 14 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lou Lopez Senechal was scoreless in the first half for UConn, but finished with 20. Nika Muhl had a career-high 15 assists for the Huskies, breaking the team record held by Paige Bueckers of 14.

NO. 4 IOWA 73, BELMONT 62

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont.

The Hawkeyes (4-1), who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points, were held to a season low in scoring by the Bruins (1-3). Besides Clark, no other Iowa player scored in double figures.

Iowa led 60-56 with 5:13 to play before going on an 8-1 run, capped by a Clark jumper with 3:31 to go. The Hawkeyes’ biggest lead was 72-59 with 29 seconds left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monika Czinano had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. McKenna Warnock had eight rebounds for Iowa, which had a 43-34 rebounding edge.

Nikki Baird had 13 points for Belmont. Sydni Harvey and Madison Bartley each had 11.

NO. 7 IOWA STATE 99, COLUMBIA 76

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa State rolled past Columbia to improve to 4-0.

Joens made 9 of 14 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, while recording the 52nd double-double of her college career.

Stephanie Soares added 15 points for Iowa State on 7-of-10 shooting. Emily Ryan finished with 13 points.

Abbey Hsu led Columbia (3-2) with 24 points.

NO. 8 OHIO STATE 99, MCNEESE 43

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Thierry scored 15 points to lead five in double figures in Ohio State’s rout of McNeese.

The Buckeyes spotted the Cowgirls the first bucket of the game, then scored the next 26 points to lead 26-2 before McNeese scored again. Ohio State led 35-8 after one quarter and 60-23 at halftime.

Ohio State (4-0) got 41 points from the bench, led by Rikki Harris with 11 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backup guard Kaili Chamberlin, who scored 16 points and made 4 of 6 3-pointers, was the only player in double figures for McNeese (1-4).

NO. 9 NOTRE DAME 95, BALL STATE 60

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dara Mabrey scored 19 points and Olivia Miles had 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in Notre Dame’s win over Ball State.

The Fighting Irish (4-0), who had six different players score in double figures, have won four straight contests against in-state foes in the last three seasons.

Madelyn Bischoff led the Cardinals (2-2) with 15 points, including nine of Ball State’s first 11.

Ball State led 11-6 halfway through the first quarter but the Irish closed out the period with a 21-7 run. Notre Dame was up 54-27 at the half and maintained at least a 25-point lead the rest of the way.

UCLA 80, NO. 11 TENNESSEE 63

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 23 points and hit five 3-pointers to help UCLA beat Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

First-year guard Kiki Rice added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bruins (5-0), who started hot from outside and kept knocking down 3-pointers to stretch their lead on the Lady Vols (2-3) — who are off to their worst start since going 2-4 in the 1981-82 season.

UCLA will face the Gonzaga-Marquette winner in the championship on Monday, while Tennessee will play in third-place game against the Gonzaga-Marquette loser.

NO. 12 INDIANA 92, QUINNIPIAC 55

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead Indiana over Quinnipiac.

Holmes sank 8 of 9 shots from the floor and blocked three shots for Indiana (5-0). Freshman Yarden Garzon scored 14, 11 of those in the first quarter.

Mikala Morris led the Bobcats (2-2) with 16 points and five assists. Jackie Grisdale sank two 3-pointers and scored 10.

NO. 13 NORTH CAROLINA 76, JAMES MADISON 65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half to help North Carolina rally for a win over James Madison.

Kiki Jefferson hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Dukes (3-2) took a 34-30 lead at halftime. But the Tar Heels (4-0) hit four 3-pointers to grab the lead in the third quarter and made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Eva Hodgson, a transfer from William and Mary, made four 3s and scored 18 for North Carolina.

Jefferson had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Dukes.

NO. 15 LSU 100, NORTHWESTERN STATE 45

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 27 points, Angel Reese had 23 and LSU matched a record with its win over Northwestern State.

Jasmine Carson’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left gave LSU 100 points for the fifth consecutive game. It is believed to be the third such five-game streak in NCAA women’s basketball history. The 1998-99 UConn team had five in a row, as did Oregon in 2013-14.

LSU (5-0) is averaging 108.8 points per game.

Johnson, a freshman guard, established season highs in points, rebounds (10), assists (5) and steals (6) as well. Reese, a sophomore transfer from Maryland, had 19 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Jiselle Woodson scored 15 points off the bench for the Lady Demons (1-3). Their starters scored only 12 points and shot 3 for 22 from the field.

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 89, UT ARLINGTON 80

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Taylor Robertson scored 21 points, Skylar Vann had a double-double and Oklahoma defeated UT Arlington in the Maggie Dixon Classic despite blowing a 19-point lead.

The Sooners (4-1) lead 40-21 after a 10-0 run in the middle of the second quarter and had a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter before the Lady Mavs (2-2) battled back.

Maddy Williams finished with 16 points, Vann had 14 with 12 rebounds. Nevaeh Tot added 11 points with six assists and Liz Scott 10 with nine boards for the Sooners.

Star Jacobs paced UT Arlington with 16 points and Jireh Washington had 14 with seven assists, six rebounds and five steals.

NO. 18 ARIZONA 86, LONG BEACH STATE 64

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Esmery Martinez scored 19 points and Jade Loville scored 18 points in Arizona’s win over Long Beach State.

Arizona broke open a close game, outscoring Long Beach State 28-12 in the fourth quarter.

Shaina Pellington scored 15 points for the Wildcats (4-0), Cate Reese scored 14 and Lauren Fields 10. Arizona’s starters all reached double figures and combined to shoot 27 for 55 while its bench shot 4 for 6. Arizona had nine players enter the scoring column.

Malia Bambrick scored 14 points and Tori Harris 12 for the Beach (1-2).

NO. 19 MARYLAND 73, NO. 17 BAYLOR 68

WACO, Texas (AP) — Diamond Miller scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Maryland hold off Baylor.

The Terrapins (4-1) squandered most of a 14-point fourth-quarter lead against the Bears (4-1), who were playing their first game without leading scorer Aijha Blackwell. She could miss significant time after hurting her right leg in the previous game.

Miller had 12 points in the second quarter when Maryland outscored Baylor 24-13 to lead 36-26 at the half. She had 12 of the Terps’ 17 points in the third quarter — including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Sarah Andrews led Baylor with 25 points, matching her career high, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a career-high 16 with 12 rebounds.

NO. 20 CREIGHTON 85, NORTHERN IOWA 66

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points, Lauren Jensen scored 19 and Creighton was in control against Northern Iowa from the get-go.

With the exception of an early span, the Bluejays (4-0) held the lead. Molly Mogensen’s layup with 7:12 left in the first quarter put Creighton in front 6-5 and the Bluejays never trailed again.

Morgan Maly scored 14 points with four of her five made baskets coming from beyond the 3-point line and Carly Bachelor scored 10 for Creighton.

Maya McDermott scored 14 points and reserve Ryley Goebel scored 14 for Northern Iowa (2-2).

NO. 23 MICHIGAN 69, FAIRFIELD 53

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each scored 17 and Michigan beat Fairfield in the Wolverines’ first road game of the season.

Phelia scored seven points for Michigan in a 10-2 run to close the first quarter. MacKenzie Daleba made a layup for a 13-12 Stags lead, but Maddie Nolan and Phelia each made a 3-pointer and Michigan (4-0) never trailed again.

Callie Cavanaugh scored 12 points for Fairfield (2-3) and Izabela Nicoletti Leite and Mimi Rubino each scored 10.

NO. 24 VILLANOVA 74, TEMPLE 71

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 41 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help Villanova rally from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Temple.

The Wildcats (4-0) trailed 57-49 after three quarters, then held Temple without a point until 4:19 remained in the game. The Wildcats led 61-59 at that point. A jumper by Siegrist put them up 67-62 with 2:30 remaining. Villanova did not make another shot but connected on 7 of 10 free throws in the final minute.

Christina Dalce had seven points and 12 rebounds for Villanova.

Tarriyonna Gary had career highs of 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Temple (1-3), and Aleah Nelson scored 20 points.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25