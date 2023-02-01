AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Sandfort, Rebraca spark Iowa past Northwestern, 86-70

February 1, 2023 GMT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Peyton Sandfort and Filip Rebraca combined to score 20 points over the final seven minutes of the game to allow Iowa to pull away from Northwestern for an 86-70 victory on Tuesday night.

The Big Ten Conference game was originally scheduled for Jan. 18 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The game was tied at the half, 39-39, and the teams took turns with the lead in the second half. Boo Buie opened the second half with a layup and a 3 to put the Wildcats up, 44-39. Connor McCaffery hit a 3 and Tony Perkins added two free throws and a layup to push Iowa into a 51-48 advantage.

Buie’s three-point play with 7:38 left pulled Northwestern within three, 62-59, but Sandfort and Rebraca took over from there. Sandfort hit a 3 and Rebraca scored eight straight points. Sandfort hit from deep again, then added three free throws and another 3-pointer to give Iowa an 84-68 advantage with 2:35 left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandfort hit a career-best 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 20 points and five assists for Iowa (14-8, 6-5). Rebraca had his eighth double-double of the season, putting up 20 points with 10 rebounds. Kris Murray added 16 points with eight rebounds, Perkins had 12 points and McCaffery contributed 11 points.

College basketball

  • Pack's late flurry lifts No. 23 Miami past Va Tech, 92-83

  • Williams scores 26, No. 20 Oklahoma women beat TCU 101-78

  • Morris scores 31 as unbeaten No. 3 LSU women top Lady Vols

  • Meyers scores 24 to help No. 8 Maryland women top Penn State

    • Buie led Northwestern (15-6, 6-4) with 19 points. Chase Audige scored 15 points.

    Iowa plays host to Illinois Saturday before traveling to face No. 1 Purdue on Feb. 9.

    Northwestern returns home to host Michigan Thursday.

    __

    More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.