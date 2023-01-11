Northern Iowa earns 75-67 victory against Murray State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Bowen Born scored 13 of 23 points after halftime and Northern Iowa beat Murray State 75-67 on Tuesday night.

Born shot 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Logan Wolf shot 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Cole Henry shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Rob Perry finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Racers (9-8, 4-3). Jamari Smith added 16 points and seven rebounds for Murray State. Jacobi Wood also recorded 13 points.

An 11-0 run in the first half gave Northern Iowa a four-point lead. The teams entered the break with Northern Iowa ahead 28-27, while Born led his club in scoring with 10 points.

Northern Iowa used a 21-2 second-half run to erase a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 72-62 with 49 seconds remaining.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Northern Iowa visits Belmont and Murray State hosts UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .