Drake wins 82-74 against Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries’ 19 points helped Drake defeat Northern Iowa 82-74 on Wednesday night.

DeVries shot 6 for 14 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds and nine assists. Conor Enright was 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 4 from distance) to finish with 14 points. The Bulldogs picked up their eighth straight win.

The Panthers (12-15, 8-9) were led in scoring by Bowen Born, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Northern Iowa also got 15 points from Trey Campbell. In addition, Tytan Anderson had 12 points and two steals. The loss was the Panthers’ sixth in a row.

Drake took the lead with 12:26 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-31 at halftime, with D.J. Wilkins racking up nine points. Drake was outscored by Northern Iowa in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Penn led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

Drake plays Sunday against Belmont at home, and Northern Iowa visits Missouri State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .