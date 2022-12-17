AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 33, Red Cloud 30

Amherst 51, Adams Central 36

Arlington 67, Tekamah-Herman 48

Aurora 55, Grand Island Northwest 31

Battle Creek 56, West Holt 54

Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 45

Bennington 61, Bellevue East 49

Centennial 49, Superior 39

Central Valley 51, Chambers 46

Centura 51, Ord 35

Cornerstone Christian 58, Elba 11

Crete 63, Palmyra 46

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Minden 49

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, West Boyd 37

Elkhorn Valley 71, Plainview 43

Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 46

Fort Calhoun 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40

Grand Island 54, Omaha South 46

Gretna 53, Lincoln Southeast 52

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Omaha Roncalli 52, OT

Harvard 46, Heartland Lutheran 44

Hastings 52, Sidney 49

Hershey 65, Kimball 51

Howells/Dodge 51, Clarkson/Leigh 34

Humphrey St. Francis 65, Fullerton 25

Kearney 68, Elkhorn North 56

Kearney Catholic 35, Sandy Creek 34

Lexington 70, Schuyler 41

Lincoln Christian 55, Archbishop Bergan 47

Lincoln East 62, Omaha Creighton Prep 60

Lincoln High 75, Westview 48

Lincoln Southwest 72, Millard West 65

Louisville 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32

Lutheran High Northeast 54, Homer 33

Madison 42, Oakland-Craig 36

Malcolm 71, Raymond Central 46

McCook 89, Holdrege 79

McCool Junction 38, Heartland 34

    • Mead 60, East Butler 30

    Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 41

    Mitchell 45, Morrill 23

    Nebraska Christian 43, Sutton 41

    North Platte 66, Norfolk 64

    North Platte St. Patrick’s 62, Maxwell 27

    Ogallala 72, Gering 47

    Omaha Central 47, Millard South 45

    Omaha Concordia 70, Ralston 47

    Omaha Northwest 69, Buena Vista 18

    Omaha Westside 62, Lincoln Pius X 52

    Pender 70, Stanton 67

    Pleasanton 73, Wilcox-Hildreth 55

    Sandhills Valley 53, Wauneta-Palisade 33

    Southern 71, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39

    St. Paul 43, Broken Bow 42

    St. Thomas More, S.D. 60, Scottsbluff 49

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Sandhills/Thedford 39

    Vermillion, S.D. 54, Crofton 24

    Wakefield 77, Bloomfield 33

    Wood River 50, Gibbon 32

    Arena Invitational=

    Lincoln Lutheran 58, Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 47

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 63, Omaha Burke 46

    Cougar Classic=

    Championship=

    Platteview 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 47

    Lakota Nation Invitational=

    He Sapa Bracket=

    Championship=

    Omaha Nation 73, Crazy Horse, S.D. 71

    Third Place=

    Santee 75, Wakpala, S.D. 67

    MAC Shoot Out=

    Freeman 61, Lewis Central, Iowa 51

    Glenwood, Iowa 69, Plattsmouth 48

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Bridgeport vs. Chadron, ppd.

    Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd.

    Stuart vs. Burke, S.D., ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

