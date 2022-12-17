Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 33, Red Cloud 30
Amherst 51, Adams Central 36
Arlington 67, Tekamah-Herman 48
Aurora 55, Grand Island Northwest 31
Battle Creek 56, West Holt 54
Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 45
Bennington 61, Bellevue East 49
Centennial 49, Superior 39
Central Valley 51, Chambers 46
Centura 51, Ord 35
Cornerstone Christian 58, Elba 11
Crete 63, Palmyra 46
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Minden 49
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, West Boyd 37
Elkhorn Valley 71, Plainview 43
Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 46
Fort Calhoun 51, Bancroft-Rosalie 40
Grand Island 54, Omaha South 46
Gretna 53, Lincoln Southeast 52
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Omaha Roncalli 52, OT
Harvard 46, Heartland Lutheran 44
Hastings 52, Sidney 49
Hershey 65, Kimball 51
Howells/Dodge 51, Clarkson/Leigh 34
Humphrey St. Francis 65, Fullerton 25
Kearney 68, Elkhorn North 56
Kearney Catholic 35, Sandy Creek 34
Lexington 70, Schuyler 41
Lincoln Christian 55, Archbishop Bergan 47
Lincoln East 62, Omaha Creighton Prep 60
Lincoln High 75, Westview 48
Lincoln Southwest 72, Millard West 65
Louisville 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32
Lutheran High Northeast 54, Homer 33
Madison 42, Oakland-Craig 36
Malcolm 71, Raymond Central 46
McCook 89, Holdrege 79
McCool Junction 38, Heartland 34
Mead 60, East Butler 30
Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 41
Mitchell 45, Morrill 23
Nebraska Christian 43, Sutton 41
North Platte 66, Norfolk 64
North Platte St. Patrick’s 62, Maxwell 27
Ogallala 72, Gering 47
Omaha Central 47, Millard South 45
Omaha Concordia 70, Ralston 47
Omaha Northwest 69, Buena Vista 18
Omaha Westside 62, Lincoln Pius X 52
Pender 70, Stanton 67
Pleasanton 73, Wilcox-Hildreth 55
Sandhills Valley 53, Wauneta-Palisade 33
Southern 71, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 39
St. Paul 43, Broken Bow 42
St. Thomas More, S.D. 60, Scottsbluff 49
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Sandhills/Thedford 39
Vermillion, S.D. 54, Crofton 24
Wakefield 77, Bloomfield 33
Wood River 50, Gibbon 32
Arena Invitational=
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa 47
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 63, Omaha Burke 46
Cougar Classic=
Championship=
Platteview 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 47
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Championship=
Omaha Nation 73, Crazy Horse, S.D. 71
Third Place=
Santee 75, Wakpala, S.D. 67
MAC Shoot Out=
Freeman 61, Lewis Central, Iowa 51
Glenwood, Iowa 69, Plattsmouth 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bridgeport vs. Chadron, ppd.
Cozad vs. Ainsworth, ppd.
Stuart vs. Burke, S.D., ppd.
