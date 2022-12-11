No. 10 Iowa State women roll past Jacksonville 84-50

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 10 Iowa State rolled past Jacksonville 84-50 on Sunday.

It was the 53rd double-double of Joens’ career, helping the Cyclones (7-2) bounce back from Wednesday’s loss at Iowa. Stephanie Soares added 20 points and had eight rebounds for Iowa State.

Shynia Jackson led Jacksonville (5-3) with 13 points.

Iowa State missed nine of its first 10 shots from 3-point range — and was 2 of 10 overall — before seizing control of the game.

Nyamer Diew hit from behind the arc to give the Cyclones a 13-7 lead. Lexi Donarski added another 3-pointer to make it 18-7.

“We kind of started off not knocking down some shots, but once they started falling it started to come to us and it felt good,” Joens said. “You start to see the ball go into the basket and gain some confidence, again.”

Joens continued a 19-1 run with a 3-pointer early in the second quarter that extended the margin to 23-7. Iowa State eventually built a 40-13 advantage.

Jacksonville shot just 32% before halftime and trailed 47-22.

“I thought defensively we followed the game plan perfectly,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “I thought offensively we were fairly efficient. We didn’t shoot the threeball great, but everything else was good.”

Joens now ranks fifth in Big 12 history with 2,545 career points.

“I thought she was fantastic from start to finish,” Fennelly said. “That set the tone for everyone.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State will likely slip out of the top 10 after Wednesday’s 70-57 loss at No. 16 Iowa. The Cyclones have shot less than 37% in each of their losses and committed a combined 32 turnovers. This was Jacksonville’s second loss to a Big 12 school, having lost to Kansas 72-61 a month ago.

UP NEXT

Iowa State travels to No. 25 Villanova for a Dec. 18 game.

Jacksonville visits Mississippi on Wednesday.

