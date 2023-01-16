Gaston, Texas women stymie No. 15 Iowa State 68-53

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 17 points and Shaylee Gonzales had five of her 11 in a game-breaking 13-0 run in the fourth quarter and Texas defeated No. 15 Iowa State 68-53 on Sunday.

Izzi Zingaro’s layup to open the fourth quarter pulled the Cyclones within 52-49 but they went scoreless for the next 6:17, missing five shots with five turnovers as the Longhorns increased the defensive pressure.

Sonya Morris added 11 points for the Longhorns (13-5, 4-1 Big 12 Conference), who have won 10 of 11 since a 5-4 start knocked them out of the rankings. Rori Harmon had seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals to go with six points, playing all 40 minutes.

Ashley Joens scored 21 points for Iowa State (11-4, 3-2) and grabbed six rebounds to become the Cyclones’ all-team leading rebounder. Joens, the program’s all-time leading scorer, entered the game tied with Angie Welle (1999-02) with 1,209 rebounds.

It was the Texas defense that carried the day, holding Iowa State to 40% shooting (21-52), including 4 of 15 from 3-point range. The Cyclones also had a season-high 20 turnovers that were turned into 26 points. It was ISU’s lowest-scoring game of the season, 25 points below its season average.

Iowa State returns home to face Oklahoma State on Wednesday when Texas goes to Texas Tech.

