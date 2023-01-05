AP NEWS
    Stonehill hosts Wagner following Burnett’s 25-point showing

    By The Associated PressJanuary 5, 2023 GMT

    Wagner Seahawks (8-5, 1-1 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (5-11, 1-1 NEC)

    South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -1.5; over/under is 133

    BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Wagner Seahawks after Isaiah Burnett scored 25 points in Stonehill’s 73-72 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

    The Skyhawks have gone 1-2 in home games. Stonehill is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

    The Seahawks are 1-1 against conference opponents. Wagner scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

    The Skyhawks and Seahawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Andrew Sims is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

    Delonnie Hunt is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

    • Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

