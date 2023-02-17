Cozart scores 16 as Eastern Kentucky beats Central Arkansas

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Isaiah Cozart had 16 points and Eastern Kentucky beat Central Arkansas 74-58 on Thursday night.

Cozart also had nine rebounds and seven blocks for the Colonels (18-10, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb scored 14 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Michael Moreno was 5 of 9 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three steals.

The Bears (9-19, 4-11) were led in scoring by Eddy Kayouloud, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Collin Cooper added 11 points for Central Arkansas. Camren Hunter also had nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .