Whitley scores 32 as Southern knocks off Grambling 81-73

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brion Whitley put up 32 points as Southern beat Grambling 81-73 on Saturday night.

Whitley was 11 of 21 shooting, including 5 for 11 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Jaguars (9-9, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). P.J. Byrd scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added eight assists and three steals. Isaiah Rollins recorded eight points and was 3 of 5 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Cameron Christon led the Tigers (10-7, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Shawndarius Cowart recorded a triple double with 12 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals for Grambling. Quintin Murrell also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern visits UAPB while Grambling visits Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .