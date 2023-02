ROME (AP) — France has beaten Italy 29-24 in Six Nations rugby at Stadio Olimpico.

___

France 29 (Thibaud Flament, Thomas Ramos, Ethan Dumortier, Matthieu Jalibert tries; Ramos 3 conversions, penalty), Italy 24 (Ange Capuozzo try; penalty try; Tommaso Allan 4 penalties). HT: 19-14