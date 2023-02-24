Injured Ringrose withdraws from Ireland before Italy game

Ireland's Garry Ringrose, left, scores a try as from France's Seckou Macalou fails to defend during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Italy and France, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

ROME (AP) — Ireland was forced to make a late change when center Garry Ringrose withdrew due to a calf injury on Friday, the day before their Six Nations match against Italy.

The game at Stadio Olimpico was going to mark Ringrose’s 50th cap for Ireland.

He was replaced by Stuart McCloskey, and Ringrose’s Leinster teammate Jimmy O’Brien was added to the reserves.

Assistant coach Mike Catt suggested the flight from Dublin exacerbated an existing problem.

“Garry picked a bit of knock up on his calf last week,” Catt said at the captain’s run.

“We’ve sort of managed it through the week and, unfortunately, I think due to the travel and everything yesterday, he’s woken up a little bit tight.

Catt believed Ringrose should be available for the fourth round trip to title rival Scotland on March 12.

