Davis’ 19 help Jacksonville take down Jacksonville St. 62-46

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Davis had 19 points in Jacksonville’s 62-46 win over Jacksonville State on Monday night.

Davis had seven rebounds for the Dolphins (8-5, 1-1 Atlantic Sun). Gyasi Powell scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Kevion Nolan finished 3 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Demaree King led the way for the Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2) with 13 points. Clarence Jackson added nine points and three steals for Jacksonville State. Travis Roberts also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Jacksonville visits Stetson while Jacksonville State visits Liberty.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .