Nolan, O’Hearn lead Jacksonville past Lipscomb 51-44

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan and Dylan O’Hearn scored 14 points apiece to lead Jacksonville over Lipscomb 51-44 on Saturday night.

Nolan added seven rebounds and five assists for the Dolphins (9-6, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mike Marsh had nine points and six rebounds.

Jacob Ognacevic and Will Pruitt topped the Bisons (9-8, 1-3) with eight points each. Ahsan Asadullah had 14 rebounds to go with seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Jacksonville visits Kennesaw State and Lipscomb travels to play Austin Peay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .