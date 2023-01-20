Kennesaw State defeats Stetson 82-81 in OT

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Stroud’s 15 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Stetson 82-81 in overtime on Thursday night.

Kennesaw State closed the game on a 6-2 surge, with Terrell Burden blocking a Wheza Panzo 3-point attempt to end it. Burden’s layup capped the scoring with five seconds left.

Stephan Swenson’s 3-pointer for Stetson with 12 seconds remaining forced overtime tied 72-all.

Stroud had five rebounds for the Owls (14-6, 6-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Burden scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field, and added five rebounds. Chris Youngblood shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding three steals.

The Hatters (10-8, 5-2) were led in scoring by Swenson, who finished with 23 points and three steals. Stetson also got 22 points from Jalen Blackmon. Alec Oglesby also recorded 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Kennesaw State visits FGCU while Stetson hosts Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .