Ognacevic and Lipscomb host Queens

Queens Royals (15-8, 5-5 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (13-10, 5-5 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts the Queens Royals after Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 85-72 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bisons are 10-1 in home games. Lipscomb has a 6-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Royals have gone 5-5 against ASUN opponents. Queens ranks third in the ASUN scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Kenny Dye averaging 5.5.

The Bisons and Royals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 16 points for the Bisons. Trae Benham is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Dye is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .