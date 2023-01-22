UNC Greensboro earns 59-48 win against Mercer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones had 17 points in UNC Greensboro’s 59-48 victory over Mercer on Saturday night.

Brown-Jones was 5 of 6 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Spartans (13-8, 7-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 10 points, going 4 of 9 (1 for 4 from distance). Jalen Breath was 3 of 4 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

Jalyn McCreary finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Bears (9-12, 2-6). Shannon Grant added 10 points for Mercer. In addition, Shawn Walker finished with eight points.

