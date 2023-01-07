Moore rallies Oakland to 64-63 win over Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Moore scored six of his 17 points in the final 42 seconds to rally Oakland to a 64-63 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday night.

Moore hit a 3-pointer to pull Oakland within 63-61. He was fouled on a 3-point attempt with five seconds remaining and sank all three free throws for the win. That included waiting out a timeout by Northern Kentucky before his final foul shot.

Moore had five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-11, 3-2), who have won three straight after an eight-game losing streak. Trey Townsend scored 14 points with seven rebounds. Keaton Hervey added 10 points.

Marques Warrick led the Norse (9-7, 4-1) with 16 points. Trey Robinson had 11 points, while Sam Vinson contributed eight points, nine assists and four steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Oakland visits Wright State while Northern Kentucky hosts Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .