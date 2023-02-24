AP NEWS
    Thomas sparks UNC Wilmington past Stony Brook 76-69

    February 24, 2023 GMT

    WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas came off the bench to score 26 points, leading UNC Wilmington to a 76-69 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday night.

    Thomas also had five assists for the Seahawks (22-8, 12-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Donovan Newby finished with 16 points and six rebounds, while Trazarien White scored 13.

    Keenan Fitzmorris led the Seawolves (10-20, 6-11) with 25 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Toby Onyekonwu added 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 12 points.

    NEXT UP

    Both teams next play Saturday. UNC Wilmington hosts Towson, while Stony Brook visits Charleston.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

