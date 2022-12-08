AP NEWS
Lawrence’s free throws give Vanderbilt 75-74 win over Pitt

December 8, 2022 GMT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence’s two free throws with 1.1 seconds left gave Vanderbilt a 75-74 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Pitt had taken the lead after Nelly Cummings capped an 8-0 run with a midrange jumper with 14.3 seconds remaining. Coming out of a timeout, Quentin Millora-Brown drove the baseline and passed to Lawrence who was fouled as he went up to the hoop. Lawrence hit his free throws and Liam Robbins blocked Jamarius Burton’s 3-point try on the other end.

Robbins, who had nine rebounds, and Myles Stute scored 14 points each and Jordan Wright added 12 with six assists for the Commodores (5-4), who made 10 of 31 3-point attempts and took 20 more shots with an 18-6 dominance on the offensive glass.

Greg Elliott tied a career high with six 3-pointers in scoring 20 points to lead the Panthers (6-4), who hit 12 of 25 from the arc but were denied a sixth straight win. Cummings added 18 points and five assists, Blake Hinson had 14 points and Burton added 10 with eight rebounds.

The teams were tied at 34-all at halftime. Consecutive 3-pointers by Emmanuel Ansong, Trey Thomas and Lawrence gave Vanderbilt an eight-point lead — the largest by either team — with 5 1/2 minutes left in the game.

    • Wright, bent over and grimacing in pain, went to the bench with four minutes remaining about 30 seconds after he hit the floor hard when he was fouled trying to finish a fast-break dunk.

    There were 11 lead changes and eight ties.

    ___

