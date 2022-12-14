AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 63, John R. Lewis 25

Appomattox 40, Altavista 28

Bassett 56, Tunstall 4

Blacksburg 56, Hidden Valley 23

Booker T. Washington 47, Churchland 10

Broadway 80, Fort Defiance 68

C.D. Hylton 51, Forest Park 33

Cave Spring 66, Lord Botetourt 61, OT

Central of Lunenburg 38, Nottoway 34

Clarke County 63, Woodstock Central 46

Colgan 59, Gar-Field 14

Colonial Beach 26, Surry County 25

Colonial Forge 69, Stafford 34

Cosby 56, Midlothian 31

Courtland 56, Spotsylvania 36

Culpeper 64, Caroline 26

Cumberland 54, Prince Edward County 37

East Rockingham 48, Stuarts Draft 25

First Colonial 54, Bayside 40

Fredericksburg Christian 50, Quantico 18

Gate City 62, Abingdon 27

Grace Christian 27, Regents 21

Grafton 56, Tabb 19

Graham 51, Mount View, W.Va. 27

Hanover 79, Varina 21

Heritage (Newport News) 40, Gloucester 20

Hermitage 61, Douglas Freeman 41

Herndon 40, Washington-Liberty 36

J.R. Tucker 36, Maggie L. Walker GS 33

James River 63, Powhatan 32

James River-Buchanan 50, Rockbridge County 36

James Robinson 52, W.T. Woodson 30

Jamestown 87, Bruton 21

Justice High School 51, Hayfield 36

Kellam 53, Ocean Lakes 34

Kempsville 56, Tallwood 29

Landstown 43, Indian River 38

Lloyd Bird 71, Huguenot 19

Louisa 64, Monticello, Iowa 27

    • Martinsville 49, Mecklenburg County 42

    Massaponax 73, Mountain View 23

    McLean 59, George Marshall 43

    Menchville 70, Woodside 17

    Millbrook 51, Briar Woods 44

    Monacan 42, Clover Hill 14

    Norfolk Christian School 56, Nandua 14

    Norview 87, Norcom 50

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 47, Salem-Va. Beach 37

    Phoebus 68, Denbigh 16

    Potomac 79, Freedom (W) 72

    Princess Anne 67, Green Run 18

    Pulaski County 53, Christiansburg 40

    Rappahannock County 52, Mountain View 32

    Ridgeview 60, Central - Wise 54

    Riverbend 69, North Stafford 64

    Seton School 63, Madeira School 18

    Spring Mills, W.Va. 84, Woodbridge 37

    Strasburg 35, Page County 20

    Tennessee , Tenn. 50, Virginia High 31

    Trinity Christian School 47, Foxcroft 37

    Trinity Episcopal 45, Norfolk Academy 39

    Twin Springs 54, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38

    Union 62, Lee High 21

    Warhill 31, Poquoson 16

    Warwick 49, Kecoughtan 19

    West Potomac 71, Lake Braddock 52

    West Springfield 48, Fairfax 16

    York 66, Smithfield 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

