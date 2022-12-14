Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 63, John R. Lewis 25
Appomattox 40, Altavista 28
Bassett 56, Tunstall 4
Blacksburg 56, Hidden Valley 23
Booker T. Washington 47, Churchland 10
Broadway 80, Fort Defiance 68
C.D. Hylton 51, Forest Park 33
Cave Spring 66, Lord Botetourt 61, OT
Central of Lunenburg 38, Nottoway 34
Clarke County 63, Woodstock Central 46
Colgan 59, Gar-Field 14
Colonial Beach 26, Surry County 25
Colonial Forge 69, Stafford 34
Cosby 56, Midlothian 31
Courtland 56, Spotsylvania 36
Culpeper 64, Caroline 26
Cumberland 54, Prince Edward County 37
East Rockingham 48, Stuarts Draft 25
First Colonial 54, Bayside 40
Fredericksburg Christian 50, Quantico 18
Gate City 62, Abingdon 27
Grace Christian 27, Regents 21
Grafton 56, Tabb 19
Graham 51, Mount View, W.Va. 27
Hanover 79, Varina 21
Heritage (Newport News) 40, Gloucester 20
Hermitage 61, Douglas Freeman 41
Herndon 40, Washington-Liberty 36
J.R. Tucker 36, Maggie L. Walker GS 33
James River 63, Powhatan 32
James River-Buchanan 50, Rockbridge County 36
James Robinson 52, W.T. Woodson 30
Jamestown 87, Bruton 21
Justice High School 51, Hayfield 36
Kellam 53, Ocean Lakes 34
Kempsville 56, Tallwood 29
Landstown 43, Indian River 38
Lloyd Bird 71, Huguenot 19
Louisa 64, Monticello, Iowa 27
Martinsville 49, Mecklenburg County 42
Massaponax 73, Mountain View 23
McLean 59, George Marshall 43
Menchville 70, Woodside 17
Millbrook 51, Briar Woods 44
Monacan 42, Clover Hill 14
Norfolk Christian School 56, Nandua 14
Norview 87, Norcom 50
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 47, Salem-Va. Beach 37
Phoebus 68, Denbigh 16
Potomac 79, Freedom (W) 72
Princess Anne 67, Green Run 18
Pulaski County 53, Christiansburg 40
Rappahannock County 52, Mountain View 32
Ridgeview 60, Central - Wise 54
Riverbend 69, North Stafford 64
Seton School 63, Madeira School 18
Spring Mills, W.Va. 84, Woodbridge 37
Strasburg 35, Page County 20
Tennessee , Tenn. 50, Virginia High 31
Trinity Christian School 47, Foxcroft 37
Trinity Episcopal 45, Norfolk Academy 39
Twin Springs 54, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38
Union 62, Lee High 21
Warhill 31, Poquoson 16
Warwick 49, Kecoughtan 19
West Potomac 71, Lake Braddock 52
West Springfield 48, Fairfax 16
York 66, Smithfield 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/