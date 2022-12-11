Black’s 31 lead Northwestern State over UL Monroe 91-73

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ja’Monta Black scored 31 points as Northwestern State beat UL Monroe 91-73 on Saturday night.

Black was 10 of 21 shooting, including 7 for 17 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Demons (8-2). Isaac Haney shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 13 points. Demarcus Sharp was 4 of 11 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. It was the seventh straight victory for the Demons.

Thomas Howell led the way for the Warhawks (3-7) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Savion Gallion added 13 points for UL Monroe. Tyreke Locure also had 13 points and two steals.

