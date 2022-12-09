Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 65, Gilmanton 39
Aquinas 65, Mauston 54
Argyle 70, Monticello 54
Athens 59, Stratford 54
Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 32
Augustine Prep 49, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24
Barneveld 79, Juda 18
Bay Port 67, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
Big Foot 77, Whitewater 32
Black Hawk 53, Weston 38
Brookfield Academy 73, St. John’s NW Military Academy 58
Brown Deer 71, Greendale 66
Cadott 53, Abbotsford 41
Central Wisconsin Christian 67, Hustisford 31
Clear Lake 60, Northwood 33
Clintonville 58, Luxemburg-Casco 39
Denmark 46, Freedom 35
Dominican 99, Racine Lutheran 73
Drummond 63, Bayfield 43
Durand 44, Colfax 40
Edgerton 53, Jefferson 50
Elk Mound 45, Mondovi 39
Fox Valley Lutheran 83, Oconto Falls 27
Green Bay Southwest 77, Menasha 52
Greenfield 69, Shorewood 45
Hillsboro 68, De Soto 47
Howards Grove 65, Random Lake 54
Hurley 66, Butternut 16
Janesville Craig 74, Janesville Parker 58
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Living Word Lutheran 24
Kewaskum 47, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44
Kohler 67, Sheboygan Christian 50
Lake Country Lutheran 74, Messmer 59
Lakeland 67, Three Lakes 38
Lakeside Lutheran 66, Milton 56
Lincoln 62, Independence 43
Madison La Follette 87, Janesville Craig 68
Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Mishicot 33
Marathon 64, Rhinelander 12
McDonell Central 61, Columbus Catholic 60
McFarland 59, Evansville 20
Mellen 68, South Shore 55
Melrose-Mindoro 60, Blair-Taylor 47
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 63, Milwaukee Juneau 62
Milwaukee Golda Meir 74, Milwaukee Vincent 51
New Berlin West 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45
Onalaska 88, Caledonia, Minn. 60
Oostburg 51, Cedar Grove-Belgium 32
Pacelli 49, Rosholt 37
Pecatonica 44, Albany 38, OT
Pewaukee 80, West Allis Central 58
Potosi 63, Cassville 42
Prairie Farm 64, Flambeau 54
Reedsville 53, Hilbert 32
Richland Center 60, Highland 49
River Ridge 63, Benton 55
Saint Croix Central 80, Stanley-Boyd 75
Sheboygan Area Luth. 79, Ozaukee 72
Shoreland Lutheran 59, University School of Milwaukee 41
Shullsburg 52, Belmont 32
Siren 58, Turtle Lake 41
Somerset 81, Regis 44
South Milwaukee 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 69
Spring Valley 62, Boyceville 51
Turner 89, Clinton 55
Unity 55, Siren 24
Washburn 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 29
Waupaca 68, Marinette 56
Waupun 77, Berlin 41
Whitehall 85, Cochrane-Fountain City 83
Whitnall 69, Cudahy 57
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Valley Christian 24
Winneconne 75, Ripon 72
Winter 90, Gilman 78
Wisconsin Lutheran 88, Pius XI Catholic 78
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/