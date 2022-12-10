Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 48, Highland 34
Amery 73, Northwestern 62
Blair-Taylor 89, De Soto 24
Brown Deer 71, Racine Lutheran 58
Burlington 51, Janesville Parker 33
De Pere 72, West Bend West 40
Dominican 80, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37
Hartford Union 70, Fond du Lac 59
Kickapoo 47, Cashton 42
Laona-Wabeno 62, Gibraltar 27
Martin Luther 67, Racine St. Catherine’s 46
Monona Grove 59, Fort Atkinson 24
Muskego 53, Kenosha Tremper 44
New Berlin Eisenhower 59, Wilmot Union 22
Nicolet 49, Waukesha South 35
Oneida Nation 43, Gresham Community 41
Potosi/Cassville 48, Wauzeka-Steuben 47
The Prairie School 80, Saint Thomas More 53
Turner 49, Williams Bay 31
Verona Area 66, Madison Memorial 20
Waukesha West 68, River Forest Trinity, Ill. 38
