Stonehill faces Wagner following Sims’ 26-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-16, 10-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-12, 6-8 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wagner -3; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on the Wagner Seahawks after Andrew Sims scored 26 points in Stonehill’s 94-90 overtime loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Seahawks are 7-4 on their home court. Wagner has a 5-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks are 10-5 in NEC play. Stonehill has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging seven points and 3.1 assists for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Wagner.

Max Zegarowski averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Sims is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .