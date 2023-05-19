Jim Brown's Records

The National Football League records held by Jim Brown who played from 1957-1965 with the Cleveland Browns:

Most seasons leading league rushing — 8, 1957-61, 1963-65.

Most consecutive seasons leading league rushing — 5, 1957-61.

Most seasons leading league in rushing attempts — 6, 1958-59, 1961, 1963-65.

Most rushing yards per game average, career: 104.3, 1957-65.

Fewest games to reach 12,000 career rushing yard: 115, 1957-1965.

Most seasons leading league in rushing touchdowns — 5, 1957-59, 1963, 1965.

Most consecutive seasons leading league in touchdowns — 3, 1957-59 (tied).

Most seasons leading league in yards from scrimmage — 6, 1958-59, 1961, 1963-65.

Most seasons leading league, combined net yards: 5, 1958-61, 1964.

Most consecutive seasons leading league, combined net yards: 4, 1958-61.

Highest average yards from scrimmage per game, career (100 games): 125.52 (14,811 yards/118 games)1957-65.

Most rushing touchdowns, one half: 4, Nov. 18, 1962.

First 1,500 yard rushing season: 1,527, 1958.

First 300 rush attempt season: 305, 1961.

First 2,000 yards from scrimmage season: 2,131, 1963.

Awards and Honors

1960′s All-Decade Tema

NFL’s 75th Anniversary Team

All-Time NFL Team (selected in year 2000)

1957 Rookie of the Year

1557 Most Valuable Player

1958 Most Valuable Player

1963 Most Valuable Player

1965 Most Valuable Player

AFL-NFL 1960-194 All-Star Team (selected in 1985)