Medor leads UTSA over Bethune-Cookman 90-69

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Japhet Medor scored 18 points as UTSA beat Bethune-Cookman 90-69 on Sunday night.

Medor was 6 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Roadrunners (6-5). Isaiah Addo-Ankrah had 14 points, while John Buggs III scored 12.

The Wildcats (4-7) were led in scoring by Joe French with 27 points. Marcus Garrett added 21 points and four steals.

UTSA led Bethune-Cookman 49-38 at the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .