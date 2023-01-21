AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

UCSD takes on Long Beach State after Anderson’s 26-point game

By The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

Long Beach State Beach (9-10, 3-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (7-12, 2-5 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Roddie Anderson III scored 26 points in UCSD’s 71-64 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Tritons have gone 3-5 in home games. UCSD is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Beach are 3-4 in Big West play. Long Beach State is the top team in the Big West scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.8 points. Anderson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Joel Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 11.0 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Sports

  • Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games

  • Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

  • AP source: McBride out as US men's soccer general manager

    • Beach: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.