Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American International Academy 57, Academy of the Americas 30

Bay City Western 48, Bay City Central 35

Bloomfield Hills 63, Plymouth 47

Charlton Heston 42, Saginaw Arts and Science 30

Gaylord St. Mary 73, Fife Lake Forest Area 26

Indian River-Inland Lakes 67, Johannesburg-Lewiston 26

Ishpeming 51, Gwinn 32

Mancelona 55, Central Lake 37

Marlette 33, Unionville-Sebewaing 30

Marquette 79, Negaunee 73

Munising 71, Eben Junction Superior Central 17

Onaway 67, Pellston 47

Reese 82, Harbor Beach 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

