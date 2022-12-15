Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American International Academy 57, Academy of the Americas 30
Bay City Western 48, Bay City Central 35
Bloomfield Hills 63, Plymouth 47
Charlton Heston 42, Saginaw Arts and Science 30
Gaylord St. Mary 73, Fife Lake Forest Area 26
Indian River-Inland Lakes 67, Johannesburg-Lewiston 26
Ishpeming 51, Gwinn 32
Mancelona 55, Central Lake 37
Marlette 33, Unionville-Sebewaing 30
Marquette 79, Negaunee 73
Munising 71, Eben Junction Superior Central 17
Onaway 67, Pellston 47
Reese 82, Harbor Beach 41
