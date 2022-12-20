AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Monday’s Scores

    The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Alexandria 64, Saks 17

    Arab 52, Sardis 46

    Ardmore 50, Brewer 35

    Barbour County 50, Daleville 36

    Brantley 49, Pleasant Home 27

    Caledonia, Miss. 50, Gordo 30

    Carbon Hill 59, Oakman 8

    Chelsea 66, Center Point 22

    Childersburg 62, Lincoln 29

    Clay-Chalkville 62, Oneonta 34

    Cold Springs 65, Phil Campbell 34

    Columbia 51, Randolph School 36

    Cornerstone School 44, Vincent 25

    Cottonwood 54, Dothan 45

    Curry 57, Oak Grove 52

    Davidson 48, UMS-Wright 45

    Decatur 46, Westminster Christian Academy 42

    Dora 64, Belgreen 61

    Elba 41, Wicksburg 35

    Hackleburg 52, Cherokee 17

    Hatton 54, Lawrence County 48

    Hillcrest 66, Pelham 39

    Homewood 61, Austin 53

    Huffman 40, Rogers 26

    James Clemens 42, Scottsboro 35

    Jasper 61, Thompson 49

    John Carroll Catholic 62, Holy Spirit 5

    LAMP 45, Montevallo 23

    Locust Fork 67, Tarrant 2

    Minor 55, Briarwood Christian 37

    Muscle Shoals 79, Brooks 13

    Opp 56, Kinston 48

    Park Crossing 60, Jeff Davis 6

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parker 61, Midfield 20

    Paul Bryant 56, Oak Mountain 43

    Prattville Christian Academy 70, Catholic-Montgomery 34

    Samson 51, New Brockton 42

    Satsuma 52, Chickasaw 28

    Shades Valley 31, Huntsville 29

    Shoals Christian 62, Athens Bible 34

    St. James 53, Pleasant Grove 46

    Susan Moore 53, Mortimer Jordan 50

    Talladega 52, Central - Clay County 17

    Sports

  • Packers defeat Rams 24-12 to keep playoff hopes alive

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

  • Messi, Mbappe give Qatar the perfect World Cup ending

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    • Tallassee 49, Notasulga 17

    Trinity Presbyterian 59, Montgomery Academy 12

    Vestavia Hills 65, Gulfport, Miss. 50

    Victory Chr. 50, Cullman Christian 29

    W.S. Neal 35, McKenzie 25

    Wadley 52, Faith Christian 31

    Wenonah 50, Cullman 42

    West Point 55, Vinemont 44

    Winston County 58, Red Bay 39

    Holiday Beach Bash=

    Mountain Brook 57, Daphne 51

    Tournament Game=

    Chilton County 47, West Florida, Fla. 39

    Gulf Shores 48, Holtville 42

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Leroy vs. Millry, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.