Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 64, Saks 17
Arab 52, Sardis 46
Ardmore 50, Brewer 35
Barbour County 50, Daleville 36
Brantley 49, Pleasant Home 27
Caledonia, Miss. 50, Gordo 30
Carbon Hill 59, Oakman 8
Chelsea 66, Center Point 22
Childersburg 62, Lincoln 29
Clay-Chalkville 62, Oneonta 34
Cold Springs 65, Phil Campbell 34
Columbia 51, Randolph School 36
Cornerstone School 44, Vincent 25
Cottonwood 54, Dothan 45
Curry 57, Oak Grove 52
Davidson 48, UMS-Wright 45
Decatur 46, Westminster Christian Academy 42
Dora 64, Belgreen 61
Elba 41, Wicksburg 35
Hackleburg 52, Cherokee 17
Hatton 54, Lawrence County 48
Hillcrest 66, Pelham 39
Homewood 61, Austin 53
Huffman 40, Rogers 26
James Clemens 42, Scottsboro 35
Jasper 61, Thompson 49
John Carroll Catholic 62, Holy Spirit 5
LAMP 45, Montevallo 23
Locust Fork 67, Tarrant 2
Minor 55, Briarwood Christian 37
Muscle Shoals 79, Brooks 13
Opp 56, Kinston 48
Park Crossing 60, Jeff Davis 6
Parker 61, Midfield 20
Paul Bryant 56, Oak Mountain 43
Prattville Christian Academy 70, Catholic-Montgomery 34
Samson 51, New Brockton 42
Satsuma 52, Chickasaw 28
Shades Valley 31, Huntsville 29
Shoals Christian 62, Athens Bible 34
St. James 53, Pleasant Grove 46
Susan Moore 53, Mortimer Jordan 50
Talladega 52, Central - Clay County 17
Tallassee 49, Notasulga 17
Trinity Presbyterian 59, Montgomery Academy 12
Vestavia Hills 65, Gulfport, Miss. 50
Victory Chr. 50, Cullman Christian 29
W.S. Neal 35, McKenzie 25
Wadley 52, Faith Christian 31
Wenonah 50, Cullman 42
West Point 55, Vinemont 44
Winston County 58, Red Bay 39
Holiday Beach Bash=
Mountain Brook 57, Daphne 51
Tournament Game=
Chilton County 47, West Florida, Fla. 39
Gulf Shores 48, Holtville 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Leroy vs. Millry, ccd.
