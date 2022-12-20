AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 72, Sumiton Christian 42

Alabama Christian Academy 60, Thorsby 41

Alexandria 69, Saks 40

Alma Bryant 61, Foley 58

Arab 61, Sardis 25

Brewer 78, Ardmore 37

Calera 57, Mortimer Jordan 49

Carbon Hill 74, East Lawrence 70

Catholic-Montgomery 72, Wetumpka 54

Chelsea 54, UMS-Wright 45

Childersburg 75, Lincoln 66

Columbia 70, Randolph School 40

Elba 45, Wicksburg 43

Enterprise 61, Andalusia 39

Fairfield 50, Briarwood Christian 35

Fairhope 62, St. Paul’s 49

Faith Christian 75, Wadley 60

Florence 69, Russellville 54

Fyffe 66, Pisgah 40

Hackleburg 66, Cherokee 48

Handley 57, Spring Garden 53

Hatton 69, Lawrence County 63

Holt 61, Center Point 58

James Clemens 73, Scottsboro 53

Jasper 48, Oneonta 32

Jeff Davis 98, Park Crossing 90

John Carroll Catholic 95, Holy Spirit 55

Kinston 44, Opp 27

LAMP 54, Beauregard 37

Lee-Huntsville 71, Clovis North, Calif. 67

Leeds 43, Minor 38

Locust Fork 66, Tarrant 35

Macon-East 51, Hooper Academy 38

Midfield 65, Sylacauga 45

Montgomery Academy 50, Prattville Christian Academy 46

Muscle Shoals 64, Deshler 56

New Brockton 60, Samson 56

Oak Mountain 82, Pell City 69

Oakwood Adventist Academy 72, Woodville 41

Ohatchee 50, Pleasant Valley 42

Phil Campbell 60, Coosa Christian 33

    • Plainview 102, Crossville 39

    Pleasant Home 78, Brantley 76

    Porter-Gaud, S.C. 66, Francis Marion 65

    Porter-Gaud, S.C. 67, Francis Marion 66

    Priceville 69, Meek 59

    Shoals Christian 50, Athens Bible 38

    Southern Choctaw 58, J.U. Blacksher 36

    Southside-Gadsden 68, Brookwood 67

    Sparkman 45, Theodore 39

    Spring Garden 0, Handley 0

    Sumter Central High School 67, Bessemer City 20

    Talladega 56, Central - Clay County 53

    Thompson 66, St. Michael Catholic 15

    Trinity Presbyterian 61, B.T. Washington 42

    Vincent 59, Cornerstone School 50

    W.S. Neal 52, McKenzie 49

    West Point 60, Vinemont 52

    Westminster Christian Academy 62, Decatur 41

    Woodlawn 61, Holt 42

    Zion Chapel 71, Ariton 61

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Beulah vs. Horseshoe Bend, ccd.

    Leroy vs. Millry, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

