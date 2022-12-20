Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 72, Sumiton Christian 42
Alabama Christian Academy 60, Thorsby 41
Alexandria 69, Saks 40
Alma Bryant 61, Foley 58
Arab 61, Sardis 25
Brewer 78, Ardmore 37
Calera 57, Mortimer Jordan 49
Carbon Hill 74, East Lawrence 70
Catholic-Montgomery 72, Wetumpka 54
Chelsea 54, UMS-Wright 45
Childersburg 75, Lincoln 66
Columbia 70, Randolph School 40
Elba 45, Wicksburg 43
Enterprise 61, Andalusia 39
Fairfield 50, Briarwood Christian 35
Fairhope 62, St. Paul’s 49
Faith Christian 75, Wadley 60
Florence 69, Russellville 54
Fyffe 66, Pisgah 40
Hackleburg 66, Cherokee 48
Handley 57, Spring Garden 53
Hatton 69, Lawrence County 63
Holt 61, Center Point 58
James Clemens 73, Scottsboro 53
Jasper 48, Oneonta 32
Jeff Davis 98, Park Crossing 90
John Carroll Catholic 95, Holy Spirit 55
Kinston 44, Opp 27
LAMP 54, Beauregard 37
Lee-Huntsville 71, Clovis North, Calif. 67
Leeds 43, Minor 38
Locust Fork 66, Tarrant 35
Macon-East 51, Hooper Academy 38
Midfield 65, Sylacauga 45
Montgomery Academy 50, Prattville Christian Academy 46
Muscle Shoals 64, Deshler 56
New Brockton 60, Samson 56
Oak Mountain 82, Pell City 69
Oakwood Adventist Academy 72, Woodville 41
Ohatchee 50, Pleasant Valley 42
Phil Campbell 60, Coosa Christian 33
Plainview 102, Crossville 39
Pleasant Home 78, Brantley 76
Porter-Gaud, S.C. 66, Francis Marion 65
Porter-Gaud, S.C. 67, Francis Marion 66
Priceville 69, Meek 59
Shoals Christian 50, Athens Bible 38
Southern Choctaw 58, J.U. Blacksher 36
Southside-Gadsden 68, Brookwood 67
Sparkman 45, Theodore 39
Spring Garden 0, Handley 0
Sumter Central High School 67, Bessemer City 20
Talladega 56, Central - Clay County 53
Thompson 66, St. Michael Catholic 15
Trinity Presbyterian 61, B.T. Washington 42
Vincent 59, Cornerstone School 50
W.S. Neal 52, McKenzie 49
West Point 60, Vinemont 52
Westminster Christian Academy 62, Decatur 41
Woodlawn 61, Holt 42
Zion Chapel 71, Ariton 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beulah vs. Horseshoe Bend, ccd.
Leroy vs. Millry, ccd.
___
