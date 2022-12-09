AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

December 9, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 52, South Beloit 25

Aledo (Mercer County) 42, Rockridge 30

Alton 40, O’Fallon 36

Amundsen 41, Taft 39

Arcola 57, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 35

Auburn 48, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 25

Aurora Central Catholic 58, Elmwood Park 35

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 72, Effingham St. Anthony 64

Bolingbrook 49, Lincoln Way Central 39

Breese Central 60, Roxana 22

Brimfield 58, Midwest Central 43

Bureau Valley 47, Kewanee 40

Camp Point Central 44, Beardstown 20

Carlyle 66, Sparta 39

Carterville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 19

Casey-Westfield 55, Red Hill 34

Catlin (Salt Fork) 35, Hoopeston 18

Centralia 62, Cahokia 44

Century 53, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 26

Cerro Gordo 48, Argenta-Oreana 13

Chicago (Alcott) 46, Raby 30

Chicago (Lane) 50, Latin 31

Chicago North Grand 57, Chicago Sullivan 38

Christopher 66, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16

Columbia 44, Salem 33

De La Salle 50, Rosary 44

DePaul College Prep 66, Chicago Resurrection 59

Deerfield 75, Niles North 36

Dieterich 47, Martinsville 17

Earlville 40, DePue 18

Edwardsville 44, Belleville East 36

Effingham 45, Mattoon 40

Elmwood 52, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 17

Eureka 52, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49

Gardner-South Wilmington 51, Donovan 28

Gillespie 58, Piasa Southwestern 27

    • Grant Park 46, Illinois Lutheran 9

    Greenville 59, North-Mac 30

    Hall 37, Sterling Newman 18

    Hamilton 69, Eldorado 34

    Harvey Thornton 36, Thornridge 31

    Hillsboro 50, Carlinville 17

    Holy Trinity 40, Universal 32

    Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Lincoln Way West 25

    Hope Academy 54, Providence-St. Mel 15

    Illini Bluffs 50, Astoria/VIT Co-op 12

    Indian Creek 26, Aurora Math-Science 21

    Jacksonville 49, Granite City 39

    Joliet West 50, Joliet Central 30

    Kankakee 54, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 29

    Kankakee Trinity Academy 30, Christian Liberty Academy 27

    LeRoy 49, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 30

    Lena-Winslow 42, Dakota 10

    Lincoln 72, Taylorville 53

    Lincoln-Way East 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32

    Lockport 47, Andrew 42

    Lyons 58, St. Ignatius 52

    McGivney Catholic High School 59, Alton Marquette 35

    Metamora 0, Fairbury Prairie Central 0

    Metro-East Lutheran 46, Bunker Hill 35

    Monmouth-Roseville 50, Morrison 40

    Mother McAuley 56, Marist 53

    Mount Vernon 60, Marion 25

    Mt. Pulaski 54, Illini Central 25

    Mt. Zion 48, Monticello 20

    Nashville 50, Herrin 26

    Newark 70, Kirkland Hiawatha 15

    Normal Community 61, Champaign Central 27

    Oak Forest 54, Thornton Fractional North 53

    Oak Lawn Richards 56, Blue Island Eisenhower 17

    Okawville 46, Chester 12

    Olney (Richland County) 44, Paris 11

    Orion 37, Riverdale 35

    Pana 79, Staunton 77

    Parkview Christian Academy 59, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 27

    Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Urbana University 19

    Peotone 49, Reed-Custer 20

    Plainfield East 69, Plainfield South 29

    Princeton 56, Mendota 12

    Quincy 42, Galesburg 29

    Quincy Notre Dame 36, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 24

    Regina 44, Morgan Park Academy 19

    Richwoods 51, Bloomington 24

    Riverside-Brookfield 66, Westmont 61

    Robinson 56, Newton 47

    Rock Island Alleman 60, Rock Island 54

    Rockford Christian 54, Richmond-Burton 19

    Sandburg 47, Stagg 42

    Seneca 48, Roanoke-Benson 46

    Senn 37, Clemente 35

    Shepard 50, Reavis 47

    Sherrard 42, Erie/Prophetstown 24

    Skokie (Ida Crown) 46, Walther Christian Academy 38

    Stillman Valley 47, Stockton 18

    Teutopolis 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

    Thornton Fractional South 59, Hillcrest 42

    Thornwood 75, Rich Township 17

    Tolono Unity 54, ALAH 46

    Trenton Wesclin 48, Red Bud 18

    Tuscola 38, Sullivan 29

    Vandalia 55, Litchfield 23

    Warren 72, Juda, Wis. 44

    West Chicago 47, Larkin 29

    Whitney Young 89, Chicago (Jones) 30

    Wilmington 49, Herscher 47

    Winnebago 60, Marengo 52

    Yorkville 50, Minooka 46

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    South County vs. Raymond Lincolnwood, ccd.

    Trico vs. Johnston City, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.