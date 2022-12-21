Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 55, Quincy 35
Alton Marquette 44, Bunker Hill 24
Amboy 38, Bureau Valley 20
Amundsen 31, Lakes Community 29
Aurora (East) 53, Glenbard East 38
Batavia 57, Burlington Central 49
Benton 50, Massac County 38
Bluford Webber 38, Du Quoin 36
Bradley-Bourbonnais 46, Joliet Central 40
Camp Point Central 57, Warrenton, Mo. 30
Clemente 37, Rickover Naval 36
Collinsville 67, Granite City 27
Fairbury Prairie Central 42, Newark 30
Galesburg 60, Pekin 49
Glenbard South 51, Bartlett 29
Goreville 63, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 15
Grayslake North 51, Johnsburg 36
Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Roxana 19
Hinsdale South 59, Oak Lawn Richards 52
Joliet West 59, Metea Valley 43
Kirkland Hiawatha 30, DePue 22
Lake Zurich 48, Lake Forest 45
Larkin 63, Streamwood 49
Lincoln 74, Chatham Glenwood 22
Lisle (Benet Academy) 47, York 37
Marengo 46, Wauconda 42
Metamora 57, LaSalle-Peru 33
New Trier 38, Chicago (Lane) 28
Orangeville 57, East Dubuque 15
Paris 50, Catlin (Salt Fork) 32
Parkview Christian Academy 52, Westlake 36
Peoria (H.S.) 71, East Moline Christian 35
Polo 32, West Carroll 24
Rockford Christian 56, Winnebago 47
Rockridge 51, Moline 44
Shepard 41, Hillcrest 27
St. Ignatius 58, Fenwick 44
Stagg 37, Oak Lawn Community 30
Stillman Valley 64, Harvard 14
Tri-County 58, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 43
West Chicago 38, Elgin 34
Whitney Young 65, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 48
Woodstock Marian 37, Crystal Lake South 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Newton vs. Vincennes Rivet, Ind., ppd.
___
