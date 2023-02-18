Olesen leads Hojgaard and Paul at Thailand Classic

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark moved a step closer to his seventh European Tour after he shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead at Thailand Classic on Saturday.

Olesen made eight birdies in a bogey-free third round at Amata Spring Country Club to reach 18-under 198 overall, two shots in front of countryman Nicolai Hojgaard and Germany’s Yannik Paul.

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands was a further shot back.

“Overall, it was a pretty good round. I didn’t get in a lot of trouble,” the 33-year-old Olesen said. “Some of the par fours and par fives I hit pretty close and make birdies. I made it very easy for myself today. It’s not always like that.”

Olesen will play in the final group alongside the 21-year-old Hojggard on Sunday in search for his next tour win after capturing the British Masters title last May.

“It’s amazing that so many Danes coming up in the last three to four years,” he said. “It’s good for Denmark as the weather is not ideal (for golf) and we have only five-and-a-half million people. But we are good at really grinding it out.”

Hojggard had seven birdies, an eagle on the par-5 11th and a bogey on the eighth to match Olesen’s 64.

“I have been adding consistency in my game this year,” said Hojgaard, an identical twin of three-time European Tour winner Ramus. “That’s been a different. Obviously, I’d like to fight for wins. It will be fun tomorrow.”

Paul, who won the Mallorca Open in October, made seven birdies against one bogey in his 66.

