Merrimack Warriors take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC Championship

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-14, 10-6 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (17-16, 12-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -3.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights meet in the NEC Championship.

The Warriors have gone 12-4 against NEC teams, with a 5-12 record in non-conference play. Merrimack has a 6-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 10-6 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is 7-6 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 assists and three steals for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 17.3 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 14.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 10-0, averaging 72.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 13.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .