Merrimack visits Saint Francis (PA) after Cohen’s 27-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (10-16, 8-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (9-15, 6-5 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -1.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the Merrimack Warriors after Josh Cohen scored 27 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 78-76 overtime win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Red Flash have gone 8-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) allows 74.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Warriors are 8-4 in conference play. Merrimack ranks eighth in the NEC with 5.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Minor averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Moore is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Red Flash. Cohen is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Minor is averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .