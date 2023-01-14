Stonehill hosts Minor and Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (4-14, 2-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (7-11, 3-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -4.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the Stonehill Skyhawks after Jordan Minor scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 65-53 win against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-2 at home. Stonehill is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors have gone 2-2 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is 2-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Sims is averaging 15.7 points for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Ziggy Reid is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Warriors. Minor is averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 57.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .