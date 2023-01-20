Oden’s 19 lead Drexel past Hampton 79-73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lamar Oden Jr. scored 19 points as Drexel beat Hampton 79-73 on Thursday night.

Oden was 7 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Dragons (11-8, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Amari Williams scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds and four blocks. Justin Moore was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Russell Dean led the way for the Pirates (3-16, 0-7) with 21 points. Hampton also got 19 points from Marquis Godwin. Jordan Nesbitt also put up 13 points and six rebounds. The Pirates extended their losing streak to 10 straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .