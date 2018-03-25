Penguins call up newcomer Josh Jooris after injuries
After losing two forwards to injury in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, the Penguins called up center Josh Jooris from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on Thursday.
Bryan Rust suffered an upper-body injury when he was boarded by Flyers defenseman Robert Hagg. Dominik Simon suffered a lower-body injury.
Jooris, 27, was acquired from Carolina in exchange for Greg McKegg at the trade deadline. He projects as a fourth-line center in the Penguins lineup.
— Jonathan Bombulie