Sims’ 30 lead Stonehill past Saint Francis Brooklyn 62-51

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Andrew Sims scored 30 points as Stonehill beat Saint Francis Brooklyn 62-51 on Saturday.

Sims also had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (13-15, 9-4 Northeast Conference). Isaiah Burnett added 14 points while shooting 4 for 15 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and they also had five steals. Max Zegarowski had eight points.

Josiah Harris led the way for the Terriers (13-13, 6-7) with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Zion Bethea added 11 points for Saint Francis. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .