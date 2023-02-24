Montana State defeats Sacramento State 60-56

AP NEWS
    February 24, 2023 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jubrile Belo scored 17 points as Montana State beat Sacramento State 60-56 on Thursday night.

    Belo also contributed eight rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Bobcats (20-9, 13-3 Big Sky Conference). RaeQuan Battle scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Great Osobor shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 15 points.

    Callum McRae led the way for the Hornets (13-16, 6-10) with 14 points. Gianni Hunt added 11 points for Sacramento State. In addition, Austin Patterson finished with nine points.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

